Now Playing

All Things Considered Sunday
5:00 PM - 6:00 PM

Up Next

British and Irish
6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Full Schedule

Listen Live

64k 128k

NPR Hourly News

Listen to Newscast

Nigeria President Muhammadu Buhari, waves after a meeting in Abuja, Nigeria, Monday, Jan. 9, 2017.
NPR News

Health Rumors Swirl As Nigerian President Asks For...

Feb. 5, 2017
View
Fiona, a premature hippo calf born six weeks early, has been gaining strength and weight since her birth on Jan. 24. Now she has taken her first steps.
NPR News

WATCH: Baby Hippo, Born Prematurely, Takes Her First Steps

Feb. 5, 2017
View
Munther Alaskry, accompanied by his wife Hiba, son Hassan and daughter Dima, gather their luggage as they leave JFK International Airport, in New York City, on Feb. 3. Alaskry and his family arrived after the Trump administration reversed course and said he and other interpreters who supported the U.S. military could come to America.
NPR News

With Trump's Travel Ban Blocked, Visa-Holders,...

Feb. 5, 2017
View
Protesters wait to get into a town hall meeting held by Rep. Tom McClintock (R-Calif.) in Roseville, Calif., on Saturday.
NPR News

Hundreds Protest Trump At California Congressman's...

Feb. 5, 2017
View
Support Provided By
Become a Sponsor