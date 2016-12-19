Now Playing

The World
3:00 PM - 4:00 PM

Up Next

All Things Considered featuring The Sound of Applause
4:00 PM - 6:30 PM
Full Schedule

Listen Live

64k 128k

NPR Hourly News

Listen to Newscast

Image: Siam Teewareecharouen/Shutterstock.com
The Sound of Ideas

Green Sewers; Pathway to Resiliency

Jan. 9, 2017
View
A Venezuelan soldier watches over cargo trucks leaving the port in Puerto Cabello, which handles the majority of the country's food imports. Across the chain of command, from high-level generals to the lowest foot soldiers, military officials are using their growing power over the food supply to siphon off wealth for themselves.
NPR News

As Venezuelans Go Hungry, The Military Is Trafficking In...

Jan. 9, 2017
View
A foreign tourist and a child wearing protection masks walk through Tiananmen Square in Beijing as the city was blanketed by heavy smog last week.
NPR News

Smog Police: New Beijing Force Created To Tackle Air...

Jan. 9, 2017
View
Actor Tom Hiddleston caused a stir on Twitter when he spoke after winning a best actor Golden Globe for his TV series <em>The Night Manager.</em>
NPR News

Tom Hiddleston At Golden Globes: Maybe Not The Best...

Jan. 9, 2017
View
Support Provided By
Become a Sponsor