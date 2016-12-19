Now Playing

The World
3:00 PM - 4:00 PM

Up Next

All Things Considered featuring The Sound of Applause
4:00 PM - 6:30 PM
Full Schedule

Listen Live

64k 128k

NPR Hourly News

Listen to Newscast

The Sound of Ideas

Supreme Court Nominee Gorsuch, Vocational Training &...

Feb. 1, 2017
View
President Trump made clear on Wednesday that he would like Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to change the chamber's rules if necessary to confirm his Supreme Court nominee.
NPR News

President Trump To Senate Leader: 'Go Nuclear'

Feb. 1, 2017
View
Retired Gen. David Petraeus warned the U.S. not to be complacent in protecting its place in the world order Wednesday. He's seen here in a photo from last summer.
NPR News

Petraeus Warns Of Giving Ammunition To Extremists, '...

Feb. 1, 2017
View
News

Sen. Rob Portman Says Immigration Ban Is Flawed But...

Jan. 31, 2017
View
Support Provided By
Become a Sponsor