Now Playing

1A
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM

Up Next

Here and Now featuring The Sound of Applause
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Full Schedule

Listen Live

64k 128k

NPR Hourly News

Listen to Newscast

The Sound of Applause

Modern Dancer Dianne McIntyre's First Ballet Honors...

Jan. 16, 2017
View
The City Club Forum

Sisters in Service for 100 Years

Jan. 15, 2017
View
Martin Luther King Jr. addresses a crowd in Cleveland.
News

When Martin Luther King Jr. Brought His Fight to Cleveland

Jan. 16, 2017
View
Lawyer and former presidential candidate Khaled Ali (center) celebrates with others after the Supreme Administrative Court said two islands, Sanafir and Tiran, are Egyptian on Monday in Cairo, Egypt.
NPR News

Egyptian Court Rules Against Government Bid To Give Two...

Jan. 16, 2017
View
Support Provided By
Become a Sponsor